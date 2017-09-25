Florence County Sheriff's Office launches new app

A three-month narcotics investigation has resulted in three arrests in Darlington County.More >>
Approximately $38 million in federal and state grants was awarded to South Carolina victims' services groups Monday afternoon.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office will keep the public even more informed with the launch of its new mobile app for IOS and Android phones.More >>
The victim of a fatal shooting Sunday night that occurred near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach was a pregnant woman whose child did not survive.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
A Louisiana lawmaker said he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.More >>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.More >>
GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday.More >>
A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.More >>
