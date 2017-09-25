Florence County Sheriff's Office launches new app

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office will keep the public even more informed with the launch of its new mobile app for IOS and Android phones.

According to a press release from the FCSO, the app will allow users to access current weather forecasts, search for inmates housed at the Florence County Detention Center, search outstanding active warrants, and have access to the sex offender registry, Amber Alerts and a list of cold cases.

Additionally, users will be able access the FCSO’s social media outlets and Data Driven Approach to Crime and Traffic Enforcement, the release stated. The latter provides information to reported incidents around a searcable address.

To download, go to the App Store, type in “Florence County Sheriff” and get the free app.

