Settlement reached in suit against former HCPD officer accused of using 'false information' to obtain warrant

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A federal lawsuit filed against a former Horry County police officer and the department itself by a man who claimed the officer used “false information” to obtain a search warrant during a narcotics investigation has been settled out of court.

According to court documents, the suit against Kent Donald was dismissed “without costs and without prejudice” on Sept. 21.

The exact settlement amount was not immediately known. According to the documents, if the settlement is not consummated within a reasonable time, either party may within 60 days petition the court to “reopen the action.”

According to court documents, Alex Robinson, a resident of Horry County, was arrested in August 2009 and later convicted of trafficking cocaine. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

After appealing his case to the South Carolina Court of Appeals in 2016, Robinson’s conviction was reversed and he was released after spending more than 5 years in a maximum security prison.

Court documents reveal Robinson believed the search warrant used to convict him was, “maliciously and intentionally issued upon false information and for the purpose of securing a criminal investigation.”

That search warrant was obtained by Donald, who was fired earlier this month by the HCPD after he “misrepresented the truth” to get a warrant.

