Hartsville man arrested after 3 separate burglaries, hits one bu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville man arrested after 3 separate burglaries, hits one business twice

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Marcteze Demetrice Johnson (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville man has been arrested on multiple robbery charges, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

23-year-old Marcteze Demetrice Johnson has been charged with strong arm robbery, three counts of second degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.

On September 3, Johnson reportedly broke in to a business and stole keys to a rental moving van. He then drove the van to a gas station in the Hartsville area and stole the cash register from that gas station.

Days later on September 11, Johnson went back to the business he stole the rental moving van from and stole the keys again. He also took additional items from that business.

8 days after that on September 19, Johnson stole a moped from a different business.

Johnson is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $70,000 bond.

