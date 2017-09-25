TRAFFIC ALERT: Car fire closes lanes in both directions on Hwy. 31 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A car fire has closed multiple lanes on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire.

The fire is near mile marker number 5, and lanes are closed in both directions.

Avoid the area as crews work to put out the fire.

N MYRTLE BEACH DPS: Please avoid Hwy 31 near mile 5. Several lanes are closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire. — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) September 25, 2017

