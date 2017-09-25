FSCD3 is moving to educate parents for student success - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FSCD3 is moving to educate parents for student success

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - A Pee Dee school district is working to increase student education by taking parents to school.

Florence County School District three, is asking parents to sign up for a free five-week course to get a better understanding of what the school day is like for their children.

This program has been running in the district for seven years.

Past participants said they feel ready to take active roles in their student’s education.

“When our kids get up and they got to school, they can be faced with the negative or the positive. You have bullying in schools, you have situation where children don’t fit in a click and students just need that encouragement. Parents will learn what their students feels like and will learn how to better communicate with them and help them through these experiences,” Title One Coordinator Linda Hair said.

According to school leaders, the program will be held at J.C. Lynch Elementary, Main Street Elementary and Lake City High on Tuesdays, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24 and Thursday, Nov. 2. Olanta Elementary will hold sessions on Thursdays, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 2.

Sessions at all locations will be from 6-7:30 p.m.

School leaders said in the past parents are better equipped to help their children succeed in the classroom.

“They are encouraged, they feel like they know better work with their children. We find they become more actively involved in our schools. Their kids see them in the schools on a more regular basis,” Hair said.

