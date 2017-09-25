Darlington County motorcycle accident kills one, coroner seeking information to identify victim

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A fatal motorcycle accident occurred early Monday morning in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The accident happened shortly before 6:00 a.m. when a motorcycle rear-ended a dump truck at the intersection of Kellytown Road and Highway 151 near Hartsville.

The person on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, however, he has not been identified.

The victim is described as a white male in his thirties. He was driving a Yamaha motorcycle.

If you have any information on who the victim may be, you’re asked to call the Darlington County Coroner’s Office at 843-398-4920.

According to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

No charges are to be filed against the driver of the dump truck.

