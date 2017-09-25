Horry County Fire Rescue on scene of a mobile home fire in Loris - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County Fire Rescue on scene of a mobile home fire in Loris

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Paul Harris/WMBF News) (Source: Paul Harris/WMBF News)
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a well-involved house fire, according to a Tweet from HCFR.

The fire is at a mobile home on Bart’s Road in Loris. 

No injuries are reported.

