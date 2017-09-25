Five safe after Loris mobile home fire, firefighter received minor injuries

A Pee Dee school district is working to increase student education by taking parents to school. Florence County School District three, is asking parents to sign up for a free five-week course to get a better understanding of what the school day is like for their children. This program has been running in the district for seven years. Past participants said they feel readier to take active roles in their student’s education.More >>
The school district has made accommodations for the additional 167 students that were not estimated for leading up to this academic school year. The district welcomed 908 more students this year than last, and originally estimated a student enrollment number of 741.More >>
A fatal motorcycle accident occurred early Monday morning in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The accident happened shortly before 6:00 a.m. when a motorcycle struck a truck at the intersection of Kellytown Road and Highway 151. The person on the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, however, he has not been identified.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a well-involved house fire, according to a Tweet from HCFR. The fire is at a mobile home on Bart’s Road in Loris.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
No motive was immediately determined.More >>
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.More >>
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.More >>
Childress said he told his team that "anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people gave their lives for it. This is America."More >>
