Five safe after Loris mobile home fire, firefighter received minor injuries

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a well-involved house fire, according to a Tweet from HCFR.

The fire is at a mobile home on Bart’s Road in Loris.

All 5 occupants of the mobile home made it out safely.

A firefighter received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

According to HCFR, there were no smoke alarms in the home.

@hcfirerescue UPDATE 2360-Barts Rd-Heavy damage to Mobile Home-1 FF to hospital-minor injury-Red Cross helping 5 occupants. No Smoke Alarms pic.twitter.com/pyRQu3zOCn — Horry County Fire (@hcfirerescue) September 25, 2017

