One in critical condition after Darlington County shooting overnight

LYDIA, SC (WMBF) – One victim is in critical condition after a shooting in the Lydia area of Darlington County, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Kilgo said the shooting happened around midnight. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please call Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIME).

You do not have to reveal your identity to provide information.

