One in critical condition after Darlington County shooting overnight

Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a well-involved house fire, according to a Tweet from HCFR. The fire is at a mobile home on Bart’s Road in Loris. No injuries are reported.More >>
One victim is in critical condition after a shooting in the Lydia area of Darlington County, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Kilgo said the shooting happened around midnight Sunday night. If you have any information, please call Darlington County Sheriff’s InvestigatorsMore >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are on the scene of a shooting near Futrell Park, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD. Futrell Park is located off of Spivey Avenue. Check back with WMBF News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
A plane has crashed in Darlington County off of Dovesville Highway, confirms Lt. David Nichols with the Lamar Police Department. It’s unclear how many people were on the plane and if there were any injuries.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
The father of an LSU student who has been missing nearly a week has created a Facebook group to provide updates, in which he also expressed his personal concerns of how the search has been handled so far.More >>
