Victim in deadly shooting near Spivey Avenue was pregnant, child did not survive, according to coroner's office

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The victim of a fatal shooting Sunday night that occurred near Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach was a pregnant woman whose child did not survive.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, 22-year-old Jadasia Myers, of Myrtle Beach, died from a gunshot wound.

McSpadden said the victim was pregnant and the baby, a girl to be named Harmony, was delivered, but did not survive.

In a video posted to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook Page, Capt. Joey Crosby said the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of King Street and Spivey Street.

Crosby said officers heard multiple gunshots and found two victims, once of which was immediately transported to the hospital.

A police report states officers responded to a "homicide or murder" on Spivey Avenue Sunday night around 7.

The report states officers found a car that had crashed into a light pole. A victim with an apparent gunshot wound was found in the back seat. Officers worked to get the victim out of the car and performed CPR until EMS arrived.

If you have any information, you're asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Myrtle Beach Police continue to investigate.

