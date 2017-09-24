Police: Deadly shooting near Spivey Avenue Sunday night now homicide investigation

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near Futrell Park, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD.

In a video posted to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook Page, Captain Crosby said the shooting happened shortly after 7:00 Sunday night at the intersection of King Street and Spivey Street.

Capt. Crosby said officers heard multiple gunshots and found two victims, once of which was immediately transported to the hospital.

A police report states officers responded to a "homicide or murder" on Spivey Avenue Sunday night around 7:00.

The report states officers found a car that had crashed into a light pole. A victim with an apparent gunshot wound was found in the back seat. Officers worked to get the victim out of the car and performed CPR until EMS arrived.

It's unclear which of the victims has died.

If you have any information, you're asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

