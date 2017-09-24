Police: Deadly shooting near Spivey Avenue Sunday night now homicide investigation

Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are on the scene of a shooting near Futrell Park, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD. Futrell Park is located off of Spivey Avenue. Check back with WMBF News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are on the scene of a shooting near Futrell Park, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD. Futrell Park is located off of Spivey Avenue. Check back with WMBF News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
A Hartsville man has been arrested on multiple robbery charges, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. 23-year-old Marcteze Demetrice Johnson has been charged with strong arm robbery, three counts of second degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.More >>
A Hartsville man has been arrested on multiple robbery charges, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. 23-year-old Marcteze Demetrice Johnson has been charged with strong arm robbery, three counts of second degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.More >>
A car fire has closed multiple lanes on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire. The fire is near mile marker number 5, and lanes are closed in both directions. Avoid the area as crews work to put out the fire.More >>
A car fire has closed multiple lanes on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire. The fire is near mile marker number 5, and lanes are closed in both directions. Avoid the area as crews work to put out the fire.More >>
A Pee Dee school district is working to increase student education by taking parents to school. Florence County School District three, is asking parents to sign up for a free five-week course to get a better understanding of what the school day is like for their children. This program has been running in the district for seven years. Past participants said they feel readier to take active roles in their student’s education.More >>
A Pee Dee school district is working to increase student education by taking parents to school. Florence County School District three, is asking parents to sign up for a free five-week course to get a better understanding of what the school day is like for their children. This program has been running in the district for seven years. Past participants said they feel readier to take active roles in their student’s education.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.More >>
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.More >>
Twitter user Brennan Gilmore tweeted a photo of his 97-year-old grandfather down on one knee saying that the Missouri farmer and World War II veteran wanted to join with those protesting the national anthem. My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest." My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids ...More >>
Twitter user Brennan Gilmore tweeted a photo of his 97-year-old grandfather down on one knee saying that the Missouri farmer and World War II veteran wanted to join with those protesting the national anthem. My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest." My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids ...More >>