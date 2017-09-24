Police: Deadly shooting near Spivey Avenue Sunday night now homi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Police: Deadly shooting near Spivey Avenue Sunday night now homicide investigation

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Erin Edwards) (Source: Erin Edwards)
(Source: Erin Edwards) (Source: Erin Edwards)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near Futrell Park, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD.

In a video posted to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook Page, Captain Crosby said the shooting happened shortly after 7:00 Sunday night at the intersection of King Street and Spivey Street.

Capt. Crosby said officers heard multiple gunshots and found two victims, once of which was immediately transported to the hospital. 

A police report states officers responded to a "homicide or murder" on Spivey Avenue Sunday night around 7:00.

The report states officers found a car that had crashed into a light pole. A victim with an apparent gunshot wound was found in the back seat. Officers worked to get the victim out of the car and performed CPR until EMS arrived. 

It's unclear which of the victims has died. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Check back with WMBF News as more information becomes available. 

Myrtle Beach Police Department

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Arrest warrants reveal boyfriend 'severely beat' infant to death, mother helped bury remains

    UPDATE: Arrest warrants reveal boyfriend 'severely beat' infant to death, mother helped bury remains

    Monday, September 25 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-09-25 16:56:44 GMT
    Police served a search warrant at a Myrtle Beach home Thursday night in connection with the disappearance of an 11-month-old child. (Source: WMBF News)Police served a search warrant at a Myrtle Beach home Thursday night in connection with the disappearance of an 11-month-old child. (Source: WMBF News)

    Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.

    More >>

    Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Police: Deadly shooting near Spivey Avenue Sunday night now homicide investigation

    Police: Deadly shooting near Spivey Avenue Sunday night now homicide investigation

    Monday, September 25 2017 12:09 PM EDT2017-09-25 16:09:33 GMT
    (Source: Erin Edwards)(Source: Erin Edwards)

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are on the scene of a shooting near Futrell Park, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD. Futrell Park is located off of Spivey Avenue. Check back with WMBF News as more information becomes available.  Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are on the scene of a shooting near Futrell Park, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD. Futrell Park is located off of Spivey Avenue. Check back with WMBF News as more information becomes available.  Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

    More >>

  • Hartsville man arrested after 3 separate burglaries, hits one business twice

    Hartsville man arrested after 3 separate burglaries, hits one business twice

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-09-25 14:37:27 GMT
    Marcteze Demetrice Johnson (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)Marcteze Demetrice Johnson (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

     A Hartsville man has been arrested on multiple robbery charges, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. 23-year-old Marcteze Demetrice Johnson has been charged with strong arm robbery, three counts of second degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny. 

    More >>

     A Hartsville man has been arrested on multiple robbery charges, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. 23-year-old Marcteze Demetrice Johnson has been charged with strong arm robbery, three counts of second degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly