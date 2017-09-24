Myrtle Beach Police on scene of a shooting near Spivey Avenue, two injured

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are on the scene of a shooting near Futrell Park, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD.

In a video posted to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook Page, Captain Crosby said the shooting happened shortly after 7:00 Sunday night at the intersection of King Street and Spivey Street.

Officers heard multiple gunshots and found two victims, once of which was immediately transported to the hospital.

If you have any information, you're asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

