UPDATE: Plane crash in Darlington County leaves one with minor injuries

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A plane crashed in Darlington County off of Dovesville Highway Sunday afternoon, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Kilgo said there were only minor injuries to one person. 

The private plane went down around 2:00 p.m.

