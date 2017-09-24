Reported plane crash in Darlington County off Dovesville Highway

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A plane has crashed in Darlington County off of Dovesville Highway, confirms Lt. David Nichols with Lamar Police.

Nichols said he believes one person was in the plane, and that they got out alive.

At this time, details are very limited, check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.

