Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue battles early morning house fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning.

According to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Lt. Jonathan Evans it happened on Lighthouse Way. That's near 38th Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass.

The fire was put out on under an hour.

According to a post on Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue's Facebook Page, no one was injured.

The fire is under investigation by Horry County Fire Rescue.