Surfside Beach volunteer firefighter receives life-changing chair

A Surfside Beach Volunteer firefighter received a life changing gift today. The Surfside Beach Fire Department raised thousands of dollars to get Roy Luther a new electronic chair. "My heart is full right now," said Luther. The 32-year-old does everything he can around the Surfside Beach Fire Department. The 7-year volunteer has cerebral palsy, but he's never let it slow him down.
One motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night near Pine Island Road and Robert Grissom Parkway. Myrtle Beach Police Department officials say the accident only involved the single motorcycle.
Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning.
Western Illinois, ranked 19th in the NCAA Division I FCS poll, scored 45 unanswered points to hand Coastal Carolina a 52-10 setback Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.
The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place Friday night. According to Major Michael Nunn with the FCSO, the homicide occurred on Carver Street. If you have any information about this crime, call the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 843-665-2121.
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.
About two dozen players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the teams' game at Wembley Stadium.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
The NFL's players and owners united on Saturday in a manner unseen in years, sounding a resolute chord in decrying President Donald Trump's remarks about players kneeling during the national anthem.
