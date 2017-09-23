UPDATE: One killed in Florence shooting, victim identified

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Friday night.

According to Major Michael Nunn with the FCSO, the homicide occurred on Carver Street.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim is 20-year-old Islam Elijah Bonner, of Florence.

Bonner was transported to a local hospital where he died early Saturday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

The incident is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 843-665-2121.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.