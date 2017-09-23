Intersection of Edisto Dr. and Wisteria Dr. in Florence closed due to water main break

When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place Friday night. According to Major Michael Nunn with the FCSO, the homicide occurred on Carver Street. If you have any information about this crime, call the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 843-665-2121.More >>
Due to a water main break, the intersection of Edisto Drive and Wisteria Drive in Florence is closed until further notice, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. The break is isolated and the city says no customers are without service. Streets are also blocked north at Brookwood Drive, the south at Hillside Drive, the east at Margaret Drive, and the west at Ridgeland Drive.More >>
A Laurinburg woman has been arrested on multiple counts of child abuse by sexual assault, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. 36-year-old Annie L. Johnson was arrested on Thursday and charged with 5 felony counts of child abuse by sexual assault, 8 felony counts of accessory after the fact, and 1 felony count of forcible sex offense.More >>
Myrtle Beach and Horry County emergency responders who are part of an elite rescue crew are back home after helping in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.More >>
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
