Intersection of Edisto Dr. and Wisteria Dr. in Florence closed due to water main break

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Due to a water main break, the intersection of Edisto Drive and Wisteria Drive in Florence is closed until further notice, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The break is isolated and the city says no customers are without service.

Streets are also blocked north at Brookwood Drive, the south at Hillside Drive, the east at Margaret Drive, and the west at Ridgeland Drive.

Work won’t start on the area until Monday, September 25.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. 

