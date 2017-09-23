Laurinburg woman arrested on multiple counts of child abuse by sexual assault

A Laurinburg woman has been arrested on multiple counts of child abuse by sexual assault, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. 36-year-old Annie L. Johnson was arrested on Thursday and charged with 5 felony counts of child abuse by sexual assault, 8 felony counts of accessory after the fact, and 1 felony count of forcible sex offense.More >>
Myrtle Beach and Horry County emergency responders who are part of an elite rescue crew are back home after helping in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.More >>
One motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night near Pine Island Road and Robert Grissom Parkway. Myrtle Beach Police Department officials say the accident only involved the single motorcycle. As of 9 pm, authorities are asking people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
Deputies responded to a vehicle found on Old McColl Clio Road around 12 p.m. Friday. That vehicle belonged to the missing 42-year-old woman out of Hoke County, N.C.More >>
"I want to know what happened to this baby. Everybody wants to know what happened to this baby."More >>
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
In the stylish Condesa neighborhood young revelers typically spill out from dimly lit bars and restaurants on a Friday night. But the first weekend since the 7.1-magnitude earthquake toppled buildings just blocks away began on a somber note.More >>
