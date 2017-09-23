Laurinburg woman arrested on multiple counts of child abuse by sexual assault

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Laurinburg woman has been arrested on multiple counts of child abuse by sexual assault, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

36-year-old Annie L. Johnson was arrested on Thursday and charged with 5 felony counts of child abuse by sexual assault, 8 felony counts of accessory after the fact, and 1 felony count of forcible sex offense.

She is currently being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.