TROPICS: Tropical Storm Watches issued for the NC Outer Banks

Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are on the scene of a shooting near Futrell Park, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD. Futrell Park is located off of Spivey Avenue. Check back with WMBF News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.More >>
A plane has crashed in Darlington County off of Dovesville Highway, confirms Lt. David Nichols with the Lamar Police Department. It’s unclear how many people were on the plane and if there were any injuries.More >>
South Carolina hospitals will soon be treating patients evacuated from the islands destroyed by Hurricane Maria. According to a release from the Natural Disaster Medical System and the South Carolina Forestry Commission, military aircraft will bring patients to the Columbia airport, where they will then be transported to one of twelve regional hospitals.More >>
Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the fatal shooting at an Antioch church will be charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting on Sunday morning, police said.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee say 8 injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.More >>
The NFL's players and owners united on Saturday in a manner unseen in years, sounding a resolute chord in decrying President Donald Trump's remarks about players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.More >>
