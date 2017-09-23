TROPICS: Tropical Storm Watches issued for the NC Outer Banks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Be aware the rip current risk remains high from the swells from Hurricane Maria through the first half of the week. Tropical Watches are issued for midweek for the Outer Banks.

The rip current risk will be most likely around low tide. Keep in mind rip currents can still form at any point with these swells coming ashore. Rough seas will also be the case for boating. A Small Craft Advisory and High Surf Advisory are in place through next week, and seas will be 7 to 12 feet with winds 15 to 25 knots.

HURRICANE MARIA: No direct impacts are expected Hurricane Maria along the Grand Strand. Its current track has it weakening. Currently it is a strong Category 2 storm with winds of 105 MPH. It is 400 miles south east of Myrtle Beach, continuing to move north at 9 mph. Maria will likely be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it is off the North Carolina coast by Wednesday.

The track has shifted due north, likely preventing it from making a direct US Landfall. The Outer Banks could see some strong winds from the outer bands of the hurricane by midweek. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for north of Surf City northward to the North Carolina/Virginia border including Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds.

HURRICANE LEE: Lee remains a Category 1 hurricane. It is nowhere near any land and expected to spin in a circle thanks to a lack of a steering pattern. It may briefly intensify to a Category 2, before dissipating in the open ocean by this week.

At this time, there are no other areas of tropical development. However, hurricanes are still possible as the Atlantic Hurricane Season technically runs through November 30th.

At this time, there are no other areas of tropical development. However, hurricanes are still possible as the Atlantic Hurricane Season technically runs through November 30th.

