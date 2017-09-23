Rough Seas and Dangerous Rip Currents This Weekend from Hurricane Maria

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you're planning on enjoying the beach on this first weekend of fall, be aware the rip current risk remains high from the swells from Hurricane Maria.

No direct impacts are expected Hurricane Maria along the Grand Strand. Its current track has it weakening and takes it offshore. Currently it is a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 MPH. It will likely be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it is a few hundred miles off the North Carolina coast by Wednesday.

The rip current risk will be most dangerous around low tide. Low tide times are Saturday at 4:33PM and Sunday at 4:45AM and 5:15PM.

Rough seas will also be the case for boating. A Small Craft Advisory is in place through next week, and seas will be 7 to 12 feet with winds 15 to 25 knots.