Maria's track inches westward, May Graze the NC Outer Banks.

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you're planning on enjoying the beach on this first weekend of fall, be aware the rip current risk remains high from the swells from Hurricane Maria.

No direct impacts are expected Hurricane Maria along the Grand Strand. Its current track has it weakening and takes it offshore. Currently it is a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 MPH. It will likely be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it is off the North Carolina coast by Wednesday.

If the track continues a bit westward, the Outer banks could see tropical storm force winds midweek. Here in the Grand Strand, the North Strand only has a 15% to 20% chance of tropical storm force winds (over 39 MPH).   

The rip current risk will be most dangerous around low tide. Low tide times Sunday are at 4:45AM and 5:15PM.

Rough seas will also be the case for boating. A Small Craft Advisory is in place through next week, and seas will be 7 to 12 feet with winds 15 to 25 knots.    

