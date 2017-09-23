Maria's track inches westward, May Graze the NC Outer Banks.

With this year’s elections for the city of Myrtle Beach rapidly approaching, there have been plenty of individuals who have tossed their hats into the ring. Five candidates have filed for the mayor’s seat and nine candidates have entered the race for three city council spots. All seats on the city council are at-large and city elections are non-partisan.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place Friday night. According to Major Michael Nunn with the FCSO, the homicide occurred on Carver Street. If you have any information about this crime, call the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 843-665-2121.More >>
Due to a water main break, the intersection of Edisto Drive and Wisteria Drive in Florence is closed until further notice, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. The break is isolated and the city says no customers are without service. Streets are also blocked north at Brookwood Drive, the south at Hillside Drive, the east at Margaret Drive, and the west at Ridgeland Drive.More >>
A Laurinburg woman has been arrested on multiple counts of child abuse by sexual assault, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. 36-year-old Annie L. Johnson was arrested on Thursday and charged with 5 felony counts of child abuse by sexual assault, 8 felony counts of accessory after the fact, and 1 felony count of forcible sex offense.More >>
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.More >>
Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
Officials said there was an altercation between an officer and the man before the man was shot. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/@cali_funk1/Twitter/CNN)More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
