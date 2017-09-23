FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Lee forms, while Maria's track shifts back east

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you're planning on enjoying the beach on this first weekend of fall, be aware the rip current risk remains high from the swells from Hurricane Maria. The National Hurricane Center also adds a new hurricane into the mix, Hurricane Lee.

The rip current risk will be most likely around low tide. Low tide time Sunday is at 5:15PM. Keep in mind rip currents can still form at any point with these swells coming ashore. Rough seas will also be the case for boating. A Small Craft Advisory is in place through next week, and seas will be 7 to 12 feet with winds 15 to 25 knots.

HURRICANE MARIA: No direct impacts are expected Hurricane Maria along the Grand Strand. Its current track has it weakening and takes it offshore. Currently it is a strong Category 2 storm with winds of 110 MPH. It will likely be a Category 1 hurricane by the time it is off the North Carolina coast by Wednesday.

The track has shifted due north, likely preventing it from making a direct US Landfall. The Outer Banks could see some strong winds from the outer bands of the hurricane by midweek.

HURRICANE LEE: This tropical storm intensified overnight, to finally becoming a Category 1 hurricane. It is nowhere near any land and expected to spin in a circle thanks to a lack of a steering pattern. It may briefly intensify to a Category 2, before dissipating in the open ocean by this week.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.