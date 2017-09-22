UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash off Robert Grissom Parkway Friday night identified

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night near Pine Island Road and Robert Grissom Parkway.

Myrtle Beach Police Department officials say the accident only involved the single motorcycle.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 26-year-old Michael Watters, from Conway.

Myrtle Beach Police continue to investigate this accident.

