Motorcyclist dies in crash off Robert Grissom Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night near Pine Island Road and Robert Grissom Parkway.

Myrtle Beach Police Department officials say the accident only involved the single motorcycle.

As of 9 pm, authorities are asking people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.