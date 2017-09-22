Motorcyclist dies in crash off Robert Grissom Parkway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

Motorcyclist dies in crash off Robert Grissom Parkway

By Kaitlin Stansell, Anchor
Connect
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night near Pine Island Road and Robert Grissom Parkway. 

Myrtle Beach Police Department officials say the accident only involved the single motorcycle.

As of 9 pm, authorities are asking people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly