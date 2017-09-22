Motorcyclist dies in crash off Robert Grissom Parkway

One motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night near Pine Island Road and Robert Grissom Parkway. Myrtle Beach Police Department officials say the accident only involved the single motorcycle. As of 9 pm, authorities are asking people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
Deputies responded to a vehicle found on Old McColl Clio Road around 12 p.m. Friday. That vehicle belonged to the missing 42-year-old woman out of Hoke County, N.C.More >>
"I want to know what happened to this baby. Everybody wants to know what happened to this baby."More >>
Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after officers executed a search warrant at a home on Yaupon Drive and allegedly discovered cocaine and marijuana inside.More >>
The Florence County Council is taking the first step to building a parking garage in downtown Florence.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The cancellation is reportedly due to changes in the Vice President's schedule.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
Police say a mom and her stepdaughter first had a verbal dispute with the female driver. The suspects then approach her car and grabbed her by the hair and neck. They pulled the woman out through an open window and punched her multiple times.More >>
President Donald Trump visited Huntsville on Friday night to offer support for Senator Luther Strange.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.More >>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >>
