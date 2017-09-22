Woman reported missing out of North Carolina found safe in Marlboro County

One motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night near Pine Island Road and Robert Grissom Parkway. Myrtle Beach Police Department officials say the accident only involved the single motorcycle. As of 9 pm, authorities are asking people to avoid the area as they continue their investigation. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
Deputies responded to a vehicle found on Old McColl Clio Road around 12 p.m. Friday. That vehicle belonged to the missing 42-year-old woman out of Hoke County, N.C.More >>
"I want to know what happened to this baby. Everybody wants to know what happened to this baby."More >>
Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after officers executed a search warrant at a home on Yaupon Drive and allegedly discovered cocaine and marijuana inside.More >>
The Florence County Council is taking the first step to building a parking garage in downtown Florence.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
The cancellation is reportedly due to changes in the Vice President's schedule.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.More >>
