Woman reported missing out of North Carolina found safe in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A missing North Carolina woman was found safe in Marlboro County on Friday evening.

According to a press release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a vehicle found on Old McColl Clio Road around 12 p.m. Friday. That vehicle belonged to the missing 42-year-old woman out of Hoke County, N.C.

A check of the vehicle through the DMV showed it belonging to the woman, who was reported missing by the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO officials reached out to neighboring counties and asked for assistance in the search. The sheriff’s offices of Chesterfield, Darlington and Florence counties sent dog-tracking teams to help. Florence County’s helicopter was also dispatched to assist, the release stated.

With further assistance from the Department of Natural Resources, the State Law Enforcement Division and the McColl Police Department, a large wooded area was searched.

The woman was found around 6 p.m. Friday in the woods near S.C. 381 in McColl.

According to law enforcement, the woman is being treated for minor injuries sustained during the incident.

