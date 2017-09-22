Police: Two arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during bust at Yaupon Drive home

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after officers executed a search warrant at a home on Yaupon Drive and allegedly discovered cocaine and marijuana inside.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Twitter page, Jamar “Doobie” Williams and Akila Moody were both taken into custody.

Williams was charged with distribution of heroin, trafficking cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun during a violent crime and unlawful neglect of a child.

Moody faces counts of trafficking cocaine, simple possession of marijuana and unlawful neglect of a child.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that Moody was released from jail Thursday on a $2,000 bond, while Williams remained incarcerated Friday under no bond.

According to information from the CPD, the Horry County Police Special Operations Unit, narcotic agents and patrol units, along with the Myrtle Beach Police Special Operations Unit, executed the search warrant in the 1000 block of Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Police allegedly found 43.27 grams of cocaine, 5.87 grams of marijuana, a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun and approximately $11,671 in cash.

