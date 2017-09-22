Police: Two arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during bust at Yaupon Drive home

"I want to know what happened to this baby. Everybody wants to know what happened to this baby."More >>
"I want to know what happened to this baby. Everybody wants to know what happened to this baby."More >>
Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after officers executed a search warrant at a home on Yaupon Drive and allegedly discovered cocaine and marijuana inside.More >>
Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after officers executed a search warrant at a home on Yaupon Drive and allegedly discovered cocaine and marijuana inside.More >>
The Florence County Council is taking the first step to building a parking garage in downtown Florence.More >>
The Florence County Council is taking the first step to building a parking garage in downtown Florence.More >>
Friday marks 28 years since Hurricane Hugo made landfall in South Carolina. It's a storm that left its mark on our coast, and changed the way we respond to tropical weather. Tom Leath was the Myrtle Beach city manager at the time, with less than two years on the job. He spoke to WMBF News Friday morning to take us through 24 hours of Hugo, from the evening before it struck, through the following afternoon.More >>
Friday marks 28 years since Hurricane Hugo made landfall in South Carolina. It's a storm that left its mark on our coast, and changed the way we respond to tropical weather. Tom Leath was the Myrtle Beach city manager at the time, with less than two years on the job. He spoke to WMBF News Friday morning to take us through 24 hours of Hugo, from the evening before it struck, through the following afternoon.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A child was assaulted and robbed Friday morning while walking to school, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A child was assaulted and robbed Friday morning while walking to school, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >>