'I want to know what happened to this baby:' Neighbors react as investigation continues into missing 11-month-old child

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police serve a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach Thursday night in connection to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - "I want to know what happened to this baby. Everybody wants to know what happened to this baby."

That includes Myrtle Beach police who continue to investigate the disappearance of an 11-month-old baby who's been missing since July. Officials with the Myrtle Beach Police Department haven't confirmed if the child neighbors on Third Avenue South are talking about is the same one they're looking for.

In saying she wants to know what happened to the child, a woman identified as Maggie, who said she babysat for the infant, echoed the sentiments of many in the neighborhood.

"She was a sweet little baby," said Maggie. "She would sit in the chair in my house and watch TV and wouldn't hardly make any noise."

Property Manager Arnold Laws remembers the child he believes to be the one police are searching for.

"The last time I saw the baby was about July, and it was around mid-July probably," said Laws.

Neighbors from the area are surprised and disturbed.

"It's a little scary to know that it's right on the same road you live on and you have no idea," said Gina Mills, of Myrtle Beach.

The news has been overwhelming for most.

"Two months?" said Maggie. "And with the evidence they say they're finding in here? I think that baby is gone."

Mills agrees.

"My kids are 9 and 10 and I could never imagine," she said. "I wouldn't know what to do."

Though hopeful, they brace for the worst.

"I'm going to have major issues with that child being gone," Maggie said.

Police officials confirmed the missing child's mother was arrested Friday in Columbia and transported back to Myrtle Beach. Her identity will be released after she has been charged and served with arrest warrants.

