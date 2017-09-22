Four teams remain undefeated as Week 5 high school football acti - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Four teams remain undefeated as Week 5 high school football action gets underway

Socastee lost to North Myrtle Beach in Week 4 action. (Source: WMBF News) Socastee lost to North Myrtle Beach in Week 4 action. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Week 5 high school football action kicks off Friday night at 7:30 p.m., with games happening across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

Four teams remain undefeated as they enter Week 5 - North Myrtle Beach, Dillon, Hemingway and Lamar.

The following games are scheduled for Friday. Check back throughout the evening for final scores.

Camden
North Myrtle Beach

South Florence
Darlington

Wilson
West Florence

GAME OF THE WEEK
Marlboro
Dillon

McBee
Mullins

Hannah-Pamplico
Waccamaw

St. James
Socastee

Carolina Forest
Loris

Andrews
Latta

Word of God Christian
Aynor

Kingstree
Carvers Bay

Camden Military
Green Sea Floyds

Hemingway
C.E. Murray

Marion
Johnsonville

Lamar
Crestwood

Timmonsville
Scotts Branch

Burke
Lake View

Dillon Christian
Pee Dee Academy

Trinity-Byrnes
Florence Christian

Colleton Prep
King’s Academy

Christian Academy
Williamsburg Academy

Carolina Academy
Lee Academy

FROM THURSDAY
Conway – 12
Myrtle Beach - 13

