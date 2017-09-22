Four teams remain undefeated as Week 5 high school football action gets underway

Socastee lost to North Myrtle Beach in Week 4 action. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Week 5 high school football action kicks off Friday night at 7:30 p.m., with games happening across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

Four teams remain undefeated as they enter Week 5 - North Myrtle Beach, Dillon, Hemingway and Lamar.

The following games are scheduled for Friday. Check back throughout the evening for final scores.

Camden

North Myrtle Beach

South Florence

Darlington

Wilson

West Florence

GAME OF THE WEEK

Marlboro

Dillon

McBee

Mullins

Hannah-Pamplico

Waccamaw

St. James

Socastee

Carolina Forest

Loris

Andrews

Latta

Word of God Christian

Aynor

Kingstree

Carvers Bay

Camden Military

Green Sea Floyds

Hemingway C.E. Murray Marion Johnsonville Lamar Crestwood

Timmonsville

Scotts Branch

Burke

Lake View

Dillon Christian Pee Dee Academy Trinity-Byrnes Florence Christian

Colleton Prep

King’s Academy

Christian Academy

Williamsburg Academy

Carolina Academy

Lee Academy

FROM THURSDAY

Conway – 12

Myrtle Beach - 13

