FIRST ALERT: Swell from Maria will create high rip current risk along Grand Strand beaches this weekend

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The effects of Hurricane Maria will be felt along the Grand Strand this weekend, as there is a high risk of rip currents due to the storm’s swell, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.

The rip current risk will be in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening, according to the NWS. That warning is for all Grand Strand beaches.

Information from the NWS states that the surf will be around 4 feet for Horry and Georgetown counties. Strong rip currents can occur at any time, but will be especially strong around the time of low tide, which will occur at 4:30 p.m.

Life-threatening rip currents will be likely in the surf zone.

NWS meteorologists advise that anyone who gets caught in a rip current should yell for help, remain calm and stay afloat while waiting for assistance.

In the event a person has to swim out of a rip current, they are advised to swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible.

No one should attempt to swim directly against a rip current, as they will tire quickly.

