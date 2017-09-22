Man leads authorities on chase in Georgetown while 2-year-old son, heroin, cocaine are in vehicle, according to police

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police and members of the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a man Thursday following a vehicle chase with law enforcement, just days after he pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges.

According to a press release, Adam David Orr, 29, of Pawleys Island, was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center pending warrants for unlawful neglect of a child; driving under suspension, fourth offense; habitual traffic offender; failure to stop for blue lights, third offense; reckless driving; trafficking cocaine, second offense; and trafficking heroin, second offense.

DEU agents were patrolling known drug distribution areas in Georgetown on Thursday when they reportedly saw Orr driving a rental pickup truck, despite him being a suspended driver, the release stated.

After confirming the suspect’s license was suspended, the agents attempted to pull him over. Orr then allegedly fled from law enforcement, leading Georgetown police officers to become involved in the chase.

At one point, the suspect reportedly drove on the wrong side of the road. Law enforcement eventually tracked Orr to an apartment complex on Church Street, where he abandoned the vehicle.

“To their surprise, Orr removed his 2-year-old son from the pickup truck and attempted to hand him to an unrelated person standing outside an apartment,” the release stated. “None of the officers involved were aware that the child was in the vehicle during the incident.”

Police took Orr into custody and the child was turned over to the Department of Social Services, according to the release. Agents allegedly recovered a significant amount of heroin and cocaine from the vehicle, as well as a large amount of cash from the suspect, who is presently unemployed.

