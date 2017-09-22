Victim in Myrtle Beach officer-involved shooting died from self-inflicted gunshot, coroner's office confirms

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting on September 15 in Myrtle Beach has revealed that the fatal injury was self-inflicted, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.More >>
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck on Highway 501 near Forestbrook Road Friday morning. At about 6:10 a.m., a Ford F-150 truck was merging onto Hwy. 501 from Forestbrook Rd. when it struck a pedestrian that was in the road, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Brandon Michael Council, the suspect in the CresCom bank robbery in Conway that left two employees dead, is set to appear in federal court in Florence on October 3. Council is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at the McMillan Federal Building in Florence. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned a multiple-count indictment for Council.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
A Richland County man has been arrested on 15 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. 66-year-old Robert Probanski Sr., of Columbia, was arrested on September 19 after investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
When it came to revealing the sex of their baby, one New Jersey couple definitely embraced the mantra of “go big or go home.”More >>
U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign slogan plays heavily off his name - "Alabama Deserves Moore" - but the wrap on a bus promoting his candidacy needed 'Moore' editing Thursday.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
