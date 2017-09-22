Victim in Myrtle Beach officer-involved shooting died from self- - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Victim in Myrtle Beach officer-involved shooting died from self-inflicted gunshot, coroner's office confirms

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
WMBF News Staff
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The investigation into the officer-involved shooting on September 15 in Myrtle Beach has revealed that the fatal injury was self-inflicted, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden confirmed Friday that 56-year-old Howard Hughes died from a self-inflicted gunshot, and the case has been ruled a suicide. The State Law Enforcement Division inquiry is ongoing.

Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers.

“In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weapons at him,” Captain Crosby said.

Officers then began CPR, however, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hughes' roommate,Troy Haseldem, spoke with WMBF News reporter Erin Edwards.

 "His wife just passed away and he's been grieving with that. Like I said he's with his wife now. The light when out of his life when she died.. he really loved her a lot," Haseldem said. 

 The officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative duty pending the conclusion of the investigation.

