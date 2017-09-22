Suspect in deadly CresCom bank robbery to be arraigned in Florence federal court Oct. 3

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Brandon Michael Council, the suspect in the CresCom bank robbery in Conway that left two employees dead, is set to appear in federal court in Florence on October 3.

Council is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at the McMillan Federal Building in Florence.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned a multiple-count indictment for Council.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake, Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina, was charged in the indictment with armed bank robbery resulting in death; use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder; and felon in possession of a firearm.

Council could receive life without the possibility of parole or death for counts one and two, the release stated.

Council was also served warrants from the Conway Police Department at the Florence County Detention Center on Wednesday, according to a news release from Conway Police. They are as follows: two counts of murder for the deaths of Donna Major and Kathryn Skeen, one count of armed robbery, one count of entering a bank with intent to steal, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count of unlawful possession of a pistol by certain person, and one count of grand larceny.

Council is accused of robbing the CresCom Bank in Conway on Aug. 21. Shortly after going inside, he allegedly drew a revolver and fatally shot bank teller Donna Major multiple times, the U.S. Attorney’s release stated.

Council then allegedly ran into a nearby office and shot and killed bank manager Kathryn Skeen as she hid under her desk, according to the release.

The suspect eventually left the bank with more than $15,000.

In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council confessed to the robbery and told agents that "he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day."

