Columbia man arrested on 15 counts of exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Richland County man has been arrested on 15 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

66-year-old Robert Probanski Sr., of Columbia, was arrested on September 19 after investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

Probanski is charged with ten counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He faces up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

