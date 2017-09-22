New Salvation Army Family Store opens in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

New Salvation Army Family Store opens in Florence

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 10 a.m. Friday. (Source: Audrey Biesk) A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 10 a.m. Friday. (Source: Audrey Biesk)
The store, located on West Palmetto Street in Florence, is now open. (Source: Audrey Bieks) The store, located on West Palmetto Street in Florence, is now open. (Source: Audrey Bieks)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A new Salvation Army Family Store is now open in Florence.

The location opened Friday morning at 10 a.m. at 1721 West Palmetto Street, at the old Hancock Fabrics store next to Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

The store features donated clothing, furniture and other items, with proceeds going to the Salvation Army, which they will use to assist people in need.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Part of science fiction flick filmed in Carolina Forest

    Part of science fiction flick filmed in Carolina Forest

    Friday, September 22 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-09-22 15:01:44 GMT
    Actors Stephen Royal Phillips and Ethan Williams rehearse the climax scene of “Among the Stars” as director Jack VanderToll relays his vision to cinematographer Ethan Kaiser. A portion of the independent science fiction flick was filmed in Carolina ForestActors Stephen Royal Phillips and Ethan Williams rehearse the climax scene of “Among the Stars” as director Jack VanderToll relays his vision to cinematographer Ethan Kaiser. A portion of the independent science fiction flick was filmed in Carolina Forest

    For Jack VanderToll, it started with some crinkled up scraps of paper. For Michelle Harding, it started at a table for two at Starbucks, “where all great films get their start.” ‘It’ is what Harding describes as “a 12-minute sci/fi, spiritual, supernatural, dramatic film” that will hopefully be shown in a local film festival next month. VanderToll, who wrote the script, co-directed it with Harding 

    More >>

    For Jack VanderToll, it started with some crinkled up scraps of paper. For Michelle Harding, it started at a table for two at Starbucks, “where all great films get their start.” ‘It’ is what Harding describes as “a 12-minute sci/fi, spiritual, supernatural, dramatic film” that will hopefully be shown in a local film festival next month. VanderToll, who wrote the script, co-directed it with Harding 

    More >>

  • New Salvation Army Family Store opens in Florence

    New Salvation Army Family Store opens in Florence

    Friday, September 22 2017 10:50 AM EDT2017-09-22 14:50:18 GMT
    A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 10 a.m. Friday. (Source: Audrey Biesk)A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 10 a.m. Friday. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A new Salvation Army Family Store is now open in Florence. The location opened Friday morning at 10 a.m. at 1721 West Palmetto Street, at the old Hancock Fabrics store next to Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

    More >>

    A new Salvation Army Family Store is now open in Florence. The location opened Friday morning at 10 a.m. at 1721 West Palmetto Street, at the old Hancock Fabrics store next to Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

    More >>

  • Darlington storm water project delayed

    Darlington storm water project delayed

    Friday, September 22 2017 10:39 AM EDT2017-09-22 14:39:45 GMT
    The stormwater pipe on Chalmers Street continues to be an issue. (Source: Audrey Biesk)The stormwater pipe on Chalmers Street continues to be an issue. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A $1.7 million project is on delay in Darlington and people are worried about when the stormwater drains in their neighborhood will be fixed.

    More >>

    A $1.7 million project is on delay in Darlington and people are worried about when the stormwater drains in their neighborhood will be fixed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly