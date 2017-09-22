New Salvation Army Family Store opens in Florence

The store, located on West Palmetto Street in Florence, is now open. (Source: Audrey Bieks)

A ribbon-cutting was held at the store at 10 a.m. Friday. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A new Salvation Army Family Store is now open in Florence.

The location opened Friday morning at 10 a.m. at 1721 West Palmetto Street, at the old Hancock Fabrics store next to Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

The store features donated clothing, furniture and other items, with proceeds going to the Salvation Army, which they will use to assist people in need.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.