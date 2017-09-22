Woman nearly throws away $50,000 drone found in her backyard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman nearly throws away $50,000 drone found in her backyard

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Image of the drone found in a Georgetown woman's yard. (Source: Mickey Cloos) Image of the drone found in a Georgetown woman's yard. (Source: Mickey Cloos)
Close-up showing the model of drone is a Trimble UX5. (Source: Mickey Cloos) Close-up showing the model of drone is a Trimble UX5. (Source: Mickey Cloos)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away.

Instead, Mickey Cloos said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.

“How many people in Georgetown do you think of lost a $50,000 drone?” Cloos asked in a Facebook message.

The Trimble UX5 drone doesn’t look like your average consumer drone – it bears a closer resemblance to a stealth fighter, and features an array of features for mapping and surveying professionals.

Cloos said the woman told him the drone had been on her lawn for about two weeks, and he suspects it may have been blown there by the high winds caused by Tropical Storm Irma. 

Cloos said he posted on local “For Sale” Facebook pages in an attempt to find the owner, but to no avail.

“I really don't know what else to do,” Cloos said.

If you know the owner of this highly advanced piece of technology, you can call Cloos at 843-940-0863

