$50,000 drone found in Georgetown backyard returned to owner

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away.

Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.

“How many people in Georgetown do you think of lost a $50,000 drone?” Cloos asked in a Facebook message.

The Trimble UX5 drone doesn’t look like your average consumer drone – it bears a closer resemblance to a stealth fighter, and has an array of features for mapping and surveying professionals.

Cloos said the woman told him the drone had been on her lawn for about two weeks, and he suspects it may have been blown there by the high winds caused by Tropical Storm Irma.

Cloos said he posted on local “For Sale” Facebook pages in an attempt to find the owner, but to no avail.

Cloos said the owner contacted him and was able to verify the pictures taken from the drone. The owner apparently also knew exactly where the drone went down.

It's unclear why the owner did not try to find the drone sooner.

