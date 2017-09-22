Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Hwy. 501 near Forestbrook Road

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck on Highway 501 near Forestbrook Road Friday morning. At about 6:10 a.m., a Ford F-150 truck was merging onto Hwy. 501 from Forestbrook Rd. when it struck a pedestrian that was in the road, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Some in Conway’s Ridgewood West neighborhood are grieving the loss of its popular alligator, Earl, and a Conway man has been charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits when he shot the gator. Conway police cited him with discharging a firearm in the city limits to kill the gator.More >>
The fourth annual Myrtle Beach Stand Down event is taking place today to give back to homeless veterans at the U.S. Army Reserve building near the Market Common.More >>
WMBF News is working to learn more on a shooting that took place overnight in Horry County. The Horry County Police Department confirms a shooting took place in the Conway area, however, at this time details are limited.More >>
Hurricane Maria is still a powerful category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph, but it's starting to show signs of weakening. Wind shear is starting to have impacts on the storm and a slow weakening over the next 48 hours is expected as it moves NW at a slow 7 mph.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>
