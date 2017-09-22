Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Hwy. 501 near Forestbrook - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Hwy. 501 near Forestbrook Road

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
and WMBF News Staff
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck on Highway 501 near Forestbrook Road Friday morning.

At about 6:10 a.m., a Ford F-150 truck was merging onto Hwy. 501 from Forestbrook Rd. when it struck a pedestrian that was in the road, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No charges are expected against the driver, as the pedestrian was in the roadway illegally, Cpl. Collins said. The driver was not injured in the collision.

WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County coroner's office for the identity of the victim.

Traffic is moving slowly on U.S. 501 North following the accident involving a pedestrian, according to a Tweet from Cpl. Collins.

SCHP advises it happened near where Forestbrook Road merges with U.S. 501. They suggest using an alternate route.

