Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Hwy. 501 near Forestbrook Road

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
and WMBF News Staff
Source: Raycom Media

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck on Highway 501 near Forestbrook Road Friday morning.

At about 6:10 a.m., a Ford F-150 truck was merging onto Hwy. 501 from Forestbrook Rd. when it struck a pedestrian that was in the road, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Murrells Inlet resident Roderick Russell, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. 

No charges are expected against the driver, as the pedestrian was in the roadway illegally, Cpl. Collins said. The driver was not injured in the collision.

The SCHP is investigating the incident, McSpadden said.

