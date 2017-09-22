Fourth annual Myrtle Beach Stand Down being held today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The fourth annual Myrtle Beach Stand Down event is taking place today to give back to homeless veterans at the U.S. Army Reserve building near the Market Common.

AARP South Carolina is just one of many sponsors of the event. Communications Director for AARP South Carolina Patrick Cobb said the event has grown over the years and last year they helped over 150 homeless veterans.

"One of the things we do need are non-perishable food items. You never know when you're going to run out. You want to make sure everybody has some,” said Cobb, “We prefer the kind that have the pop top lids because if you're homeless you may not have a can opener."

If you are interested in volunteering today, you’re welcome to bring things like non-perishable food items, gift cards to pharmacies, restaurants and clothing stores.

The Eastern Carolina Homelessness Organization said they are seeing an increase of homeless veterans in the area. ECHO said they are averaging 5 to 6 people per week that they are helping into homes and off the streets.

The goal for the organizations attending this event today is to help as many homeless veterans as they can get off the street.

"It's not just providing services, it's watching a community, a diverse community of partners, organizations, and groups come together for the common good. They drop their agendas, they drop their missions, and they're here to help our veterans and I think that's so incredible,” said Cobb, “We're all about the red white and blue, and I think when we look at it, we've got to come together and be one.”

The event starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

