South Carolina man gets life for murder, but the body hasn't been found

The fourth annual Myrtle Beach Stand Down event is taking place today to give back to homeless veterans at the U.S. Army Reserve building near the Market Common.More >>
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing another man in South Carolina, even though the body has not been found. But prosecutors in Marcus Todd's trial this week showed cellphone video accidentally taken by someone calling 911 that shows Todd shoot 29-year-old Jermaine West several times and then force him into an SUV.More >>
WMBF News is working to learn more on a shooting that took place overnight in Horry County. The Horry County Police Department confirms a shooting took place in the Conway area, however, at this time details are limited.More >>
Hurricane Maria is still a powerful category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph, but it's starting to show signs of weakening. Wind shear is starting to have impacts on the storm and a slow weakening over the next 48 hours is expected as it moves NW at a slow 7 mph.More >>
Whether you're looking for pizza, pasta, a quick run to the grocery deli or some ice-cream we've got you covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>
A sheriff's department received so many calls about a gruesome and realistic Halloween decoration, they posted it to their Facebook page, where the shock is even greater.More >>
