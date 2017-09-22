South Carolina man gets life for murder, but the body hasn't been found

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing another man in South Carolina, even though the body has not been found.

But prosecutors in Marcus Todd's trial this week showed cellphone video accidentally taken by someone calling 911 that shows Todd shoot 29-year-old Jermaine West several times and then force him into an SUV.

Prosecutors said in a news release that blood, a bullet and shell casings were found at the scene.

Todd's lawyer says he was trying to take West to the hospital, but let the wounded man out of the vehicle when he asked to leave.

West has not been seen since the May 2016 shooting in Woodruff.

Todd was sentenced to life without parole after a jury convicted the 21-year-old man of murder Wednesday.

