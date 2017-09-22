UPDATE: HCPD investigating 'domestic incident' after male with gunshot wound found at hospital

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Friday.

According to a Tweet from HCPD, a male was brought to the hospital around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning with a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed the male was shot on Myrtle Greens Drive in Conway.

His status is unknown at this point.

The suspect, who also received injuries, was also located at the hospital.

An incident report states a security guard noticed a woman in a car waiting outside of the emergency room.

After approaching the vehicle, the security guard removed a firearm and placed it on top of the car.

The woman was eventually taken out of the vehicle and brought into the hospital to be treated. Her injuries are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are investigating this shooting as a domestic incident.

