Restaurant Scorecard: Mildew and drain flies reported at popular spot, Italian eatery gets near perfect score

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you're looking for pizza, pasta, a quick run to the grocery deli or some ice-cream we've got you covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Scoops Ice Cream & Nathan's Hot Dogs at 1401 S Kings Hwy, in Myrtle Beach, earned a B letter grade with a score of 86.

According to the DHEC report, inspectors found mildew in the ice machine chute. They found drain flies around one of the sinks and no hand towels there.

The facility also lacked a certified food protection manager certificate during the inspection, according to the report.

An employee told WMBF News they expect to have an A grade at the next inspection.



Another B letter grade goes to Calda's Coal Fire Pizza at 1311 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, they earned an 83. Inspectors say a certified person in charge was not present, a consecutive violation the report says.

The report says one of the sinks wasn't accessible for employees and food wasn't properly marked with a use-by, sold or discard date. The inspector also noted chemicals such as bleach, stored with clean dishes.



If you're at the BI-LO Bakery and Deli on 5020 Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach, they scored a 97, earning them an A. However, inspectors say they noticed a consecutive violation for failing to hold some food at proper temperatures.



Another near perfect A ranking this week, Crave Italian Oven and Bar at 5900 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach scored a 96. Whether you're looking for an fired oven brick pizza or a specialty pasta, inspectors took of just a few points of here. They noted a portion of the ice machine had some debris build-up and the report took off a point for in-use knives, stored between reach-in cooler and the steamtable.



Each establishment is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it... Just ask.

