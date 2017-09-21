UPDATE: Suspect in 12th Ave. South shooting in Myrtle Beach that injured one arrested, identified

A suspect has been arrested following a Thursday night shooting in Myrtle Beach that left one person injured.More >>
Georgetown police and members of the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a man Thursday following a vehicle chase with law enforcement, just days after he pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges.More >>
The investigation into the officer-involved shooting on September 15 in Myrtle Beach has revealed that the fatal injury was self-inflicted, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.More >>
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck on Highway 501 near Forestbrook Road Friday morning. At about 6:10 a.m., a Ford F-150 truck was merging onto Hwy. 501 from Forestbrook Rd. when it struck a pedestrian that was in the road, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Brandon Michael Council, the suspect in the CresCom bank robbery in Conway that left two employees dead, is set to appear in federal court in Florence on October 3. Council is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at the McMillan Federal Building in Florence. On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned a multiple-count indictment for Council.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
