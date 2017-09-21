UPDATE: Suspect in 12th Ave. South shooting in Myrtle Beach that injured one arrested, identified

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested following a Thursday night shooting in Myrtle Beach that left one person injured.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, Lynda Kaye Olge, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with attempted murder. The investigation revealed that it was a domestic-related incident.

Crosby said officers were dispatched to a home on 12th Avenue South in reference to the shooting.

When they arrived, they found a male victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crosby said police quickly identified and apprehended the suspect in the shooting.

