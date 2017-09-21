Suspect arrested following shooting on 12th Ave. South in Myrtle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Suspect arrested following shooting on 12th Ave. South in Myrtle Beach that injured one

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested following a Thursday night shooting in Myrtle Beach that left one person injured.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, officers were dispatched to a home on 12th Avenue South in reference to the shooting.

When they arrived, they found a male victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crosby said police quickly identified and apprehended a suspect in the shooting.

The name of the suspect and the specific charges will be released after the person is booked.

