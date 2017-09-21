Suspect arrested following shooting on 12th Ave. South in Myrtle Beach that injured one

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested following a Thursday night shooting in Myrtle Beach that left one person injured.

According to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, officers were dispatched to a home on 12th Avenue South in reference to the shooting.

When they arrived, they found a male victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crosby said police quickly identified and apprehended a suspect in the shooting.

The name of the suspect and the specific charges will be released after the person is booked.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.