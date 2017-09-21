Couple reveals gender of baby, with help from Myrtle Beach SkyWheel

The operators of the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel helped a couple with their gender reveal. (Source: Kelly Marie Photography)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – When it came to revealing the sex of their baby, one New Jersey couple definitely embraced the mantra of “go big or go home.”

Matt Ostergaard had promised his fiancé Adrianna Zbik that he would light up the sky when it came time to reveal the gender of their future child. As it turns out, the operators of the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel were happy to help in his endeavor.

On Wednesday night, the couple got their wish, as the SkyWheel’s pink lights pierced the clear skies and signaled the two would be having a little girl.

The moment was captured by a local photographer and shared on the couple’s social media pages. It surpassed their expectations.

“I was just really surprised and I just didn’t think it was a possibility,” Zbik said.

The idea was all Ostergaard’s and it was an effort to cheer up his fiancé.

He said the couple were originally set to have twins, but one of the babies was lost during the course of the pregnancy.

To lift Zbik’s spirits, Ostergaard set about trying to orchestrate the elaborate gender reveal. Living in New Jersey, the two are only a short drive away from New York City. His initial call was to the managers of the Empire State Building, but was told they don’t do light displays for private events.

Since the family has a vacation home in Myrtle Beach, Ostergaard next reached out to the managers at the SkyWheel. They were happy to oblige.

“I told her I’m going to light up the sky regardless, one way or another,” he said.

Zbik knew what her fiancé was trying to accomplish, but admitted she was still taken aback when she saw his plan come to fruition.

The reviews from friends and family have also been positive, especially for Ostergaard’s outside-of-the-box thinking.

“I’ve been called boyfriend of the year, boyfriend of a lifetime,” he said.

The couple’s next big reveal is scheduled for Christmas Eve, when baby Mila Renee is set to make her debut.

