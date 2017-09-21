UPDATE: Two charged with homicide by child abuse in disappearance of 11-month-old

Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
A Surfside Beach Volunteer firefighter received a life changing gift today. The Surfside Beach Fire Department raised thousands of dollars to get Roy Luther a new electronic chair. “My heart is full right now,” said Luther. The 32-year-old does everything he can around the Surfside Beach Fire Department. The 7-year volunteer has cerebral palsy, but he’s never let it slow him down.More >>
One motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Friday night near Pine Island Road and Robert Grissom Parkway. Myrtle Beach Police Department officials say the accident only involved the single motorcycle.More >>
Western Illinois, ranked 19th in the NCAA Division I FCS poll, scored 45 unanswered points to hand Coastal Carolina a 52-10 setback Saturday night at Brooks Stadium.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The NFL's players and owners united on Saturday in a manner unseen in years, sounding a resolute chord in decrying President Donald Trump's remarks about players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
About two dozen players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the...More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
The father of an LSU student who has been missing nearly a week has created a Facebook group to provide updates, in which he also expressed his personal concerns of how the search has been handled so far.More >>
