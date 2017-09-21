UPDATE: Remains found of what officials believe to be missing 11-month-old, mother and boyfriend charged

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police served a search warrant at a Myrtle Beach home Thursday night in connection with the disappearance of an 11-month-old child. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.

According to a video post from Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, the child has not been seen since July. He added that police do suspect that foul play is involved in this investigation.

Crosby has confirmed the mother of the child was arrested on Friday in Columbia and transported back to Myrtle Beach.

In a separate video posted Sunday to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page, Crosby announced the baby's mother, Ladasha Harriett and her boyfriend, Daquan Simmons, have both been arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse.

Crosby did stress that the public is not in danger, and the investigation is still very active.

Saturday, officials discovered what they say they believe to be the remains of the baby.

Additional examination and testing will be needed to confirm this.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division's special victims unit is assisting with the investigation, according to Crosby.

Both suspects will appear before a Circuit Court Judge for a bond hearing.

If you have any information on this case, please call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

