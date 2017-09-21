UPDATE: Police arrest mother in Columbia after foul play suspected in disappearance of 11-month-old child

The Florence County Council is taking the first step to building a parking garage in downtown Florence.More >>
Friday marks 28 years since Hurricane Hugo made landfall in South Carolina. It's a storm that left its mark on our coast, and changed the way we respond to tropical weather. Tom Leath was the Myrtle Beach city manager at the time, with less than two years on the job. He spoke to WMBF News Friday morning to take us through 24 hours of Hugo, from the evening before it struck, through the following afternoon.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
A suspect has been arrested following a Thursday night shooting in Myrtle Beach that left one person injured.More >>
Georgetown police and members of the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a man Thursday following a vehicle chase with law enforcement, just days after he pleaded guilty to drug and weapons charges.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
They eye of Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos early Friday as Puerto Rico tries to recover from the storm's devastation.More >>
A child was assaulted and robbed Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
