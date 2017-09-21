UPDATE: Arrest warrants reveal boyfriend 'severely beat' infant to death, mother helped bury remains

A Hartsville man has been arrested on multiple robbery charges, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. 23-year-old Marcteze Demetrice Johnson has been charged with strong arm robbery, three counts of second degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
A car fire has closed multiple lanes on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach, according to a Tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire. The fire is near mile marker number 5, and lanes are closed in both directions. Avoid the area as crews work to put out the fire.More >>
A Pee Dee school district is working to increase student education by taking parents to school. Florence County School District three, is asking parents to sign up for a free five-week course to get a better understanding of what the school day is like for their children. This program has been running in the district for seven years. Past participants said they feel readier to take active roles in their student’s education.More >>
The school district has made accommodations for the additional 167 students that were not estimated for leading up to this academic school year. The district welcomed 908 more students this year than last, and originally estimated a student enrollment number of 741.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
No motive was immediately determined.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.More >>
Twitter user Brennan Gilmore tweeted a photo of his 97-year-old grandfather down on one knee saying that the Missouri farmer and World War II veteran wanted to join with those protesting the national anthem. My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest." My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids ...More >>
