UPDATE: Arrest warrants reveal boyfriend 'severely beat' infant to death, mother helped bury remains

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.

According to a video post from Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, the child has not been seen since July. He added that police do suspect that foul play is involved in this investigation.

Crosby has confirmed the mother of the child was arrested on Friday in Columbia and transported back to Myrtle Beach.

In a separate video posted Sunday to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page, Crosby announced the baby's mother, Ladasha Harriett and her boyfriend, Daquan Simmons, have both been arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse.

Saturday, officials discovered what they say they believe to be the remains of the baby.

Horry County Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the baby girl as Aaliyana McCoy. Fowler said the remains were found in the Socastee area. He believes she was 9 months old as the time of her death, which he estimates to be on or about July 15.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

WMBF News has obtained copies of the arrest warrants for both Ladasha Harriett and Daquan Simmons.

According to the warrants, Harriett witnessed Simmons "severely beat" the infant on or about July 15, 2017. Simmons then took the deceased infant in her car seat to an undisclosed location in an effort to conceal her remains.

The following day, July 16, both Harriett and Simmons went back to where the baby was left, purchased a shovel, and buried the baby in a different undisclosed location.

Simmons has been charged with homicide by child abuse, and Harriett has been charged with homicide by child abuse, aiding or abetting, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center's website.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division's special victims unit is assisting with the investigation, according to Crosby.

Both suspects will appear before a Circuit Court Judge for a bond hearing which has not yet been scheduled.

If you have any information on this case, please call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

